K'taka MLA instigates students to beat up warden

'Beat him up': Karnataka MLA instigates students against warden over food

Students had staged a protest on August 3 alleging that rotten vegetables had been used to prepare food in the hostel. 

Nrupathunga SK
Nrupathunga SK, DHNS, Chitradurga,
  • Aug 05 2023, 18:58 ist
  • updated: Aug 05 2023, 18:58 ist
Congress MLA K C Veerendra. Credit: DH File Photo

A video of MLA K C Veerendra asking inmates of a hostel run by social welfare department to beat the warden by locking him in a room, has gone viral on social media networking sites. 

The MLA was seen making such provocative remarks after listening to the grievances from students on poor quality food being given to them in the hostel.

Students had staged a protest on August 3 alleging that rotten vegetables had been used to prepare food in the hostel. 

In the video, the MLA purportedly told inmates of the hostel to make the warden eat the same food if they find insects in it fro now on. "Beat him and lock him up in a room of the hostel. Don't worry, I will stand by you. It seems the warden does not improve the situation unless he is not beaten." 

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

K C Veerendra
Congress
Karnataka
Karnataka News
Hostel

Related videos

What's Brewing

Man Utd sign Danish striker Hojlund from Atalanta

Man Utd sign Danish striker Hojlund from Atalanta

Compound archer Aditi becomes world champion at 17

Compound archer Aditi becomes world champion at 17

Blaze engulfs historic ministry building in Cairo

Blaze engulfs historic ministry building in Cairo

H S Prannoy reaches final of Australia Open

H S Prannoy reaches final of Australia Open

Odisha declares Hepatitis B, C as notifiable diseases

Odisha declares Hepatitis B, C as notifiable diseases

House panel recommends upping taxes on tobacco products

House panel recommends upping taxes on tobacco products

7 lakes in Coimbatore revived under Smart City project

7 lakes in Coimbatore revived under Smart City project

India’s wildlife: Looking beyond tigers

India’s wildlife: Looking beyond tigers

Striking writers, studios meet over contract talks

Striking writers, studios meet over contract talks

Chaos in New York over YouTubers' PlayStation giveaway

Chaos in New York over YouTubers' PlayStation giveaway

 