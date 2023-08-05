'Beat him up': Karnataka MLA instigates students against warden over food

A video of MLA K C Veerendra asking inmates of a hostel run by social welfare department to beat the warden by locking him in a room, has gone viral on social media networking sites.
The MLA was seen making such provocative remarks after listening to the grievances from students on poor quality food being given to them in the hostel.
Students had staged a protest on August 3 alleging that rotten vegetables had been used to prepare food in the hostel.
In the video, the MLA purportedly told inmates of the hostel to make the warden eat the same food if they find insects in it fro now on. "Beat him and lock him up in a room of the hostel. Don't worry, I will stand by you. It seems the warden does not improve the situation unless he is not beaten."
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
Man Utd sign Danish striker Hojlund from Atalanta
Compound archer Aditi becomes world champion at 17
Blaze engulfs historic ministry building in Cairo
H S Prannoy reaches final of Australia Open
Odisha declares Hepatitis B, C as notifiable diseases
House panel recommends upping taxes on tobacco products
7 lakes in Coimbatore revived under Smart City project
India’s wildlife: Looking beyond tigers
Striking writers, studios meet over contract talks
Chaos in New York over YouTubers' PlayStation giveaway