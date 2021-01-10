Beef stalls in Thokkottu set on fire

Unidentified miscreants set fire to beef stalls at Olapete in Thokkottu late Friday night, damaging all equipment inside the stalls.

These stalls were set up temporarily a few months ago by the owners while renovation works are underway at the old markets in the city.

The beef stall owners said that they have been carrying out the business for the last 40 to 45 years. After the old markets were demolished to give way for a new market, no alternative arrangements have been made for selling meat, they said.

Bajrang Dal and VHP leaders in Ullal had previously appealed to the police and Ullal CMC commissioner to clear these stalls, dubbing them as illegal ‘beef stalls’. The stalls were owned by M C Bava, M C Khader and Haneef.

Ullal CMC president Chandrakala condemned the act of the miscreants and said that new stalls will be constructed shortly. The licenses of the stalls have not been cancelled but only withheld, she said.

CMC vice-president Ayub Ullal said that such incidents will not affect the harmony in the region and appealed to the residents not to lose hope.

MLA U T Khader urged the police to arrest the culprits immediately and the CMC to make arrangements to facilitate the business at the same place.