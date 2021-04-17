Beehive boxes distributed to 130 families

Kodagu Seva Kendra and Kodagu for Tomorrow organisation handed over beehive boxes to 130 families in Soorlabbi, Kumbaragadige, Mankya, Kikkaralli and Muttlu. Each family was given two boxes.

All the beehive boxes along with the families of bees have been procured from Everyday Honey Farm in Tumakuru.

Seva Kendra’s Pramod Sommaiah said that whoever engages in apiculture using the beehive boxes will get additional four boxes next year.

Kodagu for Tomorrow convener Ponnolatanda Kaverappa said that the organisation will impart training in beekeeping.