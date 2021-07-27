Belagavi-Delhi flight services from August 13

The city is getting air connectivity with the national capital from August 13.

Spicejet has announced that it will start flight services between Belagavi and Delhi twice a week from August 13.

The demand for a direct flight to Delhi from the oldest airport in the state was long pending with it being the third busiest in the state. Since the inauguration of the new terminal building and extended runway, people from different walks of life had been expressing demand for direct air connectivity to Delhi as presently they were using connecting flights. The city has air connectivity with 12 cities.

Airport director Rajesh Kumar Maurya said on Tuesday that service on the Delhi-Belagavi-Delhi sector will be started by Spicejet from August 13. This was the most awaited sector from Belagavi Airport and it was also demanded by MPs, MLAs, MLCs and other political leaders, all commercial/business entities, educational institutes, Air Force, MLIRC, Armed Forces, AEQUS, central and state government departments and other entities.

Spicejet has planned two days of operations, on Monday and Friday in a week with Boeing 737 Aircraft (149-seater) from August 13. The flight route is from Leh-Delhi-Belagavi-Delhi.

The flight will depart from Delhi at 2.30 pm and scheduled to arrive at Belagavi Airport is 4.35 pm and scheduled departure to Delhi is 5.05 pm and reach Delhi at 7.30 pm, he said.

At present, Belagavi Airport is connected with 12 major cities Bengaluru, Mysuru, Kadapa, Tirupati, Mumbai, Pune, Ahmedabad, Nasik, Hyderabad, Indore, Surat and Jodhpur by five airlines, Alliance Air, Spicejet, Star Air, Indigo and Trujet.