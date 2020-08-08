Belagavi-Dharwad rail project to be included in next Budget

Projects for rail route between Belagavi and Dharwad and Shivamogga-Ranebennur will be included in the next year's budget, Union Minister of State for Railways Suresh Angadi has said.

"Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa has said that the state government will provide land free of cost for the Rs 994-crore project of Shivamogga-Ranebennur rail line. He has also promised that the state will meet 50% of the project cost. Similarly, he has promised to provide land for tracking doubling project between Davangere and Bengaluru. The work will begin soon after the land is handed over the Railways department," Angadi said.

The minister was speaking after inaugurating the newly constructed Arasalu railway station and lift installed at Shivamogga railway station, through a virtual platform from Belagavi on Saturday.

Angadi said that the Railway department was keen on linking every town through rail network and needs the cooperation of the state government. He said that the department was considering the appeal made by Lok Sabha member B Y Raghavendra for setting up a rail coach factory in Shivamogga.

Angadi said that the Railway staffers too worked like corona warriors in transporting fertilizers and medicines during the Covid crisis.