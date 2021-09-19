Belagavi: Father suspect in child's murder

The father of the two-year-old toddler, who was found dead in an abandoned borewell at Alaknur village in Raibag taluk on Saturday, was seen as prime suspect as per the allegations made by relatives.

The suspect reportedly confessed to murdering the toddler during interrogation by police, sources said.

Sharad Siddappa Hasare (2) was found dead in the abandoned borewell on Saturday after he had gone missing on Friday evening while playing.

Saraswati, maternal grandmother of the deceased alleged that Siddappa refused to accept Sharad as his son and had been suspecting fidelity of his wife Rajashri and murdered the toddler.

Sources said, during interrogation, Siddappa accepted that he smothered the toddler and dumped his body in the borewell.

Police said they were looking into all angles including allegations by close relatives that father himself has murdered the child.

Borewell was over 100 meters away from the house in the midst sugarcane crops. Siddappa himself had led police to the borewell when he was quizzed regarding the complainant of Sharad being kidnapped made by him.

