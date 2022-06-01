Belagavi Palike staffer raises pro-Maharashtra slogan

Belagavi Palike staffer raises pro-Maharashtra slogan, apologises

'It was unintentional and a slip of the tongue. It should not have happened', Kalasekar said

  • Jun 01 2022, 22:45 ist
  • updated: Jun 01 2022, 22:54 ist
Shivaji Kalasekar (left). Credit: DH Photo

Kannada organisations took strong exception to pro-Maharashtra slogans raised by a Belagavi Mahanagara Palike employee at his farewell function at the Palike auditorium on Wednesday.

Shivaji Kalasekar, who'd retired as second division clerk after serving for 33 years, soon made amends and submitted a written apology in Kannada to the Palike commissioner.

Kalasekar had raised Jai Maharashtra slogan at a farewell event, attended by Palike Commissioner Rudresh Gali, Health Officer Dr Sanjay Dummagol and other officials, held at Palike premises on May 31. He soon realised his mistake and apologised for his spur of the moment sloganeering.

"It was unintentional and a slip of the tongue. It should not have happened," Kalasekar said.

Condemning the pro-Maharashtra slogan by the Kalasekar, Kannada organisations have demanded the government to not release Palike staffer's pension.

