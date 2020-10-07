Mask-wearing rule: Belagavi cops collect Rs 60.3k fine

Belagavi Police collect Rs 60,300 fine from people for not wearing masks

Raju Gavali
Raju Gavali, DHNS, Belagavi,
  • Oct 07 2020, 21:32 ist
  • updated: Oct 08 2020, 10:51 ist

Belagavi City Police collected Rs 60,300 fine from 365 persons in its jurisdiction on Wednesday for violating the rule of wearing masks for preventing the spread of Covid-19 on Wednesday.

City Police had announced that as per the guidelines it will commence penalising people for not wearing masks to prevent the spread of the pandemic from Wednesday.

Drive to penalise people not wearing masks was conducted in jurisdiction of all the police stations in urban and rural areas. Fine Rs 200 was levied in urban areas and Rs 100 in rural areas. A total of 365 persons were booked and fine Rs 60,300 was collected on the first day.  No cases were filed for violating social distance norms.

Coronavirus
COVID-19
Belagavi
Karnataka
Face masks

