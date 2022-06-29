Belagavi: Police raid residences of rowdies, recover weapons

Belagavi: Cops raid houses of rowdies, recover weapons

Raju Gavali
Raju Gavali
  • Jun 29 2022, 14:19 ist
  • updated: Jun 29 2022, 14:19 ist

The City Police conducted raids on the residences of rowdy elements in the city and recovered weapons like swords, machetes and others from their possession at dawn on Wednesday.

In recent times, complaints of rowdy elements resorting to extortion, becoming part of real estate litigation, have become a norm. They had also established their own areas and were calling the shots.

The police team was led by Deputy Commissioner of Police (Law and Order) Ravindra Gadadi.

The team conducted raids on the residences of more than  25 rowdy elements. Swords, machetes and other weapons were recovered from the residences of Sridhar Talwar from Rukmini Nagar, Vinay Pradhan from Mahadwar Road and Altaf Subedar from Khanjar Galli.

