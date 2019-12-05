Belagavi: Polling for 3 Assembly seats begins

Polling for bypolls for three assembly constituencies Athani, Kagwad and Gokak in the district commenced at 7 am on Thursday.

A total of 28 candidates that includes eight in Athani, nine in Kagwad and 11 in Gokak are in the fray.

Prior to the beginning of polling, election officials conducted mock polling in the presence of agents of candidates.

Gokak is witnessing a triangular contest between BJP candidate Ramesh Jarkiholi, Congress candidate Lakhan Jarkiholi and JD (S) candidate Ashok Pujari. In Athani it's a direct contest between BJP candidate Mahesh Kumathalli and Congress candidate Gajanan Mangsuli. In Kagwad too, BJP's Srimant Patil is directly contesting Congress candidate Raju Kage.