Belagavi records 3rd death, 8 new Covid-19 cases

Death toll in the district due to Covid-19 increased to three with a 72-year-old person succumbing to the pandemic on Wednesday.

District Health Officer Dr S V Munyal said, the person identified as P-15272 had been admitted for treatment at Belagavi Institute of Medical Sciences District Hospital with symptoms of Severe Acute Respiratory Infection (SARI) cold and cough and died during treatment on Wednesday.

Travel history of the deceased and primary and secondary contacts were being traced and its the case of first Covid-19 death in the city, he said.

Covid-19 positive cases in the district increased to 336 with 8 more testing positive on Wednesday including the deceased. Contacts of two patients P-15345 male 45 years and P-15348 male 58 years were being traced. Patient P-15346 male 11 years and P-15347 male 40 years were contacts of P-9151, while P-15349 female 32 years had returned from Nagaland and P-15350 female 12 years and 15351 male 50 years had returned from Maharashtra.

As per the Health Department bulletin, 303 patients have recovered and discharged and 30 were active cases with 3 deaths being reported.