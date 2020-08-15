Belagavi SP tests Covid-19 positive

Belagavi SP tests Covid-19 positive

Raju Gavali
Raju Gavali, DHNS, Belagavi,
  • Aug 15 2020, 16:40 ist
  • updated: Aug 15 2020, 16:40 ist
Belagavi Superintendent of Police Laxman Nimbargi. Credit: DH

Belagavi Superintendent of Police Laxman Nimbargi has tested positive for Covid-19 on Saturday.

In a message, Nimbargi informed that he has tested Covid-19 positive during random testing and additional superintendent of police will take care of day-to-day policing.

He has asked those who have come in his contact to get tested themselves.

Earlier in the day, Nimbargi had participated in the independence day programme along with Water Resources and District Incharge Minister Ramesh Jarkiholi and other officials.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Belagavi
Karnataka
Coronavirus
COVID-19

What's Brewing

Mystery of the dimming of massive star Betelgeuse

Mystery of the dimming of massive star Betelgeuse

The Lead: The voice of freedom fighter H S Doreswamy

The Lead: The voice of freedom fighter H S Doreswamy

This existing molecule can prevent Covid-19 replication

This existing molecule can prevent Covid-19 replication

Independence Day: How India's national flag came to be

Independence Day: How India's national flag came to be

Did India's freedom struggle shape global movements?

Did India's freedom struggle shape global movements?

 