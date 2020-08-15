Belagavi SP tests Covid-19 positive

Belagavi Superintendent of Police Laxman Nimbargi has tested positive for Covid-19 on Saturday.

In a message, Nimbargi informed that he has tested Covid-19 positive during random testing and additional superintendent of police will take care of day-to-day policing.

He has asked those who have come in his contact to get tested themselves.

Earlier in the day, Nimbargi had participated in the independence day programme along with Water Resources and District Incharge Minister Ramesh Jarkiholi and other officials.