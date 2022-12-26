Belagavi teacher fired after student accuses him of sexual harassment

A privately managed unaided high school from Sankeshwar town in Hukkeri taluk fired a teacher from service after a girl student accused him of harassing her sexually and filed a complaint with the police.

Investigations into the case progressed and the accused was subjected to an inquiry by the police but is yet to be arrested.

The girl, in a complaint filed with the Sankeshwar police on December 23, accused B R Badakar of harassing her sexually. School management on getting to know of the complaint filed against the teacher fired him from service.

Deputy Director of Public Instructions, Chikkodi Mohankumar Hanchate informed DH that the accused had been working in a private unaided Kannada medium high school and its management immediately fired him from service after getting knowledge of the police complaint.

Police investigations into the case were ongoing.

Police said they were investigating the complaint filed by the student and based on it, the decision to detain the teacher or arrest him would be taken.