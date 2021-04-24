Belagavi witnesses near-total weekend curfew

The weekend curfew came into effect in Belagavi district at 10 am on Saturday. Markets that had opened for the sale of essential commodities began to close from 9.30 am onwards and streets that were abuzz with vendors, shopkeepers and customers since early morning wore a deserted look as the day progressed.

By 11 am, the city witnessed a near-total curfew barring movement of those involved in essential services like supplying of LPG cylinders.

After the night curfew was relaxed at 6 am, City Police and District Police had made announcements that weekend curfew will come into effect by 10 am and all businesses would have to down shutters and vendors have to leave the streets. People were also warned against unnecessary loitering.

Along with vegetable and milk shops, meat and fish shops too witnessed a huge influx of customers.

By 9 am, most of the shops including those selling milk and provisions, were closed, while others were waiting for the customers to leave the premises to close down.

Police manned prominent circles and road intersections. Barricades were installed at prominent circles and road intersections to prevent the movement of people. Police verified the credentials of those on the move even after the commencement of the weekend curfew. Those exempted were allowed to move towards their destinations and the rest were warned of consequences if they do not return to their homes.

People, whose family members were admitted to the hospitals for treatment of Covid-19 and other ailments and on their way with medicines purchased from outside, faced some inconveniences. Those having necessary medical prescriptions and bills of the purchase were allowed to proceed after verification.