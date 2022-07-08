Belagavi: Woman killed in car accident

The victim's body was sent to Belagavi Institute of Medical Sciences District Hospital for postmortem

Raju Gavali
Raju Gavali, DHNS, Belagavi,
  • Jul 08 2022, 13:35 ist
  • updated: Jul 08 2022, 13:35 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

A woman sanitation worker, Anita, was killed on the spot after she was knocked down by a speeding car at Basaweshwar Circle, Goaves here on Friday.

An enraged mob roughed up the car driver in the presence of police personnel.

Anita Rajshekhar Banse (52) resident of PK Quarters, Tilakwadi was sweeping the road when a car, driven by a person identified as Gururaj Kulkarni, knocked her down. Anita suffered severe injuries and died on the spot.

A mob assembled at the spot and roughed up the car driver in the presence of police personnel. Later, more police personnel arrived and rescued him.

The body of Anita was sent to Belagavi Institute of Medical Sciences District Hospital for postmortem.

Traffic South Police have registered a case.

