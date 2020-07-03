Belagavi's BIMS nurse tests positive for Covid-19

A nurse working in the Belagavi Institute of Medical Sciences District Hospital's (BIMS) Covid-19 ward tested positive for the virus on Friday.

District Surveillance Officer Dr B N Tukkar told DH that after the female nurse showed symptoms of Covid-19, her swab sample had been sent for test and the report received has confirmed that she was positive.

The nurse was on duty when she began showing symptoms of Covid-19 and has been admitted for treatment, he said.

This marks the district's first case of Covid-19 caregivers testing positive.