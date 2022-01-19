Bengaluru man drowns in River Kaveri

DHNS
DHNS, Mysuru,
  • Jan 19 2022, 22:10 ist
  • updated: Jan 20 2022, 02:55 ist
Representative Image. Credit: iStock Photo

A Bengaluru-based man drowned in River Kaveri while swimming, near Hemmige bridge in Talkad, Mysuru district, on Tuesday evening.

The deceased is Shanmukaswamy (33), a resident of Guttahalli in Bengaluru.

According to family sources, Shanmukaswamy had come to see his pregnant wife at Jalahalli under Talkad hobli. He, along with family members, had come to the river. Shanmuka got into the river for bathing, when he was dragged by the force of the water and drowned, family members said.

Talkad Police have registered a case.

Karnataka
Bengaluru
River Kaveri

