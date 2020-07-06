Bengaluru woman cheats man of Rs 12 lakh, promising medical seat

A man from Shantigrama, Hassan taluk, lodged a police complaint alleging that a woman from Bengaluru cheated him to the tune of Rs 12 lakh, promising a seat in a Katnataka medical college for his daughter.

In his complaint, Manjunath alleged that a woman, resident of Jayanagar 9th Block and working with United Medical Consultant Private Limited, Bengaluru, received Rs 12 lakh from him in exchange of an MBBS seat for his daughter last year.

However, instead of finding her a seat among state colleges, the woman got his daughter admission into a university in Central America, which did not have permissions and accreditations from the concerned authorities.