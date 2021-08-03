Bengaluru youth drowns in Gokarna

A 20-year-old youth drowned while another youth was rescued at Paradise beach in Gokarna on Tuesday.

The deceased has been identified as Advaita Dibab Jain, a resident of Bengaluru.

According to police, Advaita and his friend K Shimone Barde (23), a resident of Mumbai, had ventured into the sea for swimming on Tuesday evening. However, due to huge waves, Advaita drowned.

The Coast Guard and Gokarna police personnel, who came to know about the incident, rushed to the spot and managed to rescue Shimone.

Paradise beach is located in tough terrain and can be reached only after trekking four kms. Despite several notice boards and warning signs, tourists venture into the rough sea here. The Gokarna police have taken up a case of unnatural death.