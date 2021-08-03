Bengaluru youth drowns in sea at Gokarna's Paradise Beach

Bengaluru youth drowns in sea at Gokarna

DHNS
DHNS, Gokarna,
  • Aug 03 2021, 23:17 ist
  • updated: Aug 03 2021, 23:17 ist
Paradise Beach in Gokarna. Credit: DH File Photo

A 20-year-old youth drowned in the sea, while another youth was rescued at Paradise Beach in Gokarna on Tuesday.

The deceased has been identified as Advaita Dibab Jain, a resident of Bengaluru.

According to police, Advaita and his friend K Shimone Barde (23), a resident of Mumbai, had ventured into sea for swimming on Tuesday evening. However, due to rough waves, Advaita drowned. Coastal Protection Force and Gokarna Police, who came to know about the incident rushed to rescue and dragged out Shimone in time and administered first aid at the beach.

Paradise beach is located in a tough terrain and can be reached only after trekking four kilometres. In spite of several notice boards and warning signs, many tourists venture into the rough sea here. 

A case of unnatural death has been reported and an investigation is being taken up by the Gokarna police.

Karnataka
gokarna
Drowning

