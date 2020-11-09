Betting goes online at Mysore Race Course

In a first-of-its-kind in the country, the Mysore Race Course (MRC) has launched an online platform for horse race betting. However, the participants must be from Karnataka only.

MRC president Dr N Nityananda Rao said that while registering online, the participants should provide their Aadhar number and bank details.

Winter season horse race will commence on November 11 and it will have online betting, he added.

The clubs in Mysuru, Bengaluru, Hyderabad and Kolkata have obtained permission for online betting. Among them, MRC is the first to implement the online system.

Visit: www.betmysore.com/ www.turfwinners.com / www.mysoreraceclub.com