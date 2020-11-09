Betting goes online at Mysore Race Course

Betting goes online at Mysore Race Course

DHNS
DHNS, Mysuru,
  • Nov 09 2020, 22:42 ist
  • updated: Nov 09 2020, 22:55 ist

In a first-of-its-kind in the country, the Mysore Race Course (MRC) has launched an online platform for horse race betting. However, the participants must be from Karnataka only. 

MRC president Dr N Nityananda Rao said that while registering online, the participants should provide their Aadhar number and bank details. 

Winter season horse race will commence on November 11 and it will have online betting, he added.

The clubs in Mysuru, Bengaluru, Hyderabad and Kolkata have obtained permission for online betting. Among them, MRC is the first to implement the online system.

Visit: www.betmysore.com/ www.turfwinners.com / www.mysoreraceclub.com

 

Bihar Election Results 2020 - Catch the latest news, views and analysis here


Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Mysuru
Betting

What's Brewing

Churchill's painting of favourite whisky goes on sale

Churchill's painting of favourite whisky goes on sale

The husband-wife 'dream-team' behind Pfizer's vaccine

The husband-wife 'dream-team' behind Pfizer's vaccine

Apple's new Macs could revive PC chip wars: Analysts

Apple's new Macs could revive PC chip wars: Analysts

#SaveMolem: Why are Goans protesting?

#SaveMolem: Why are Goans protesting?

Mars may have had water since early life on Earth

Mars may have had water since early life on Earth

Hyperloop hosts 1st human ride on new transport system

Hyperloop hosts 1st human ride on new transport system

 