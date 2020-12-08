Bharat Bandh evokes mixed response in Hubballi

With the call for Bharat bandh receiving a mixed response in Hubballi, many shops in the central commercial district surrounding Chennamma Circle remained closed on Tuesday.

Normal life prevailed in other areas, but bus service was suspended for some time.

After members of pro-farmers and pro-Kannada organisations staged a protest in front of NWKRTC depot at Hosur and near old bus stand, bus service including BRTS was suspended as a precautionary measure. However, autorickshaws and private vehicles were moving as usual. Banks, hotels and petrol pumps were also open.

Members of Congress party, SDPI, All-India Dr B R Ambedkar Army, Karnataka Rakshana Vedike, Karnataka Kranti Sena, AAP, AITUC and other organisations staged protests at Chennamma Circle. Bullock carts were also brought to the protest venue.

Protesters raised slogans against the Union government and they demanded rollback of amendments to new farm laws.

As protests intensified, police placed barricades on roads leading to Chennamma Circle and diverted vehicular traffic.