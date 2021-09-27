Bharat Bandh fails to have much impact in Karnataka districts

The nation-wide Bharat Bandh failed to live to its fullest potential across districts in Karnataka on Monday.

The 'Akhila Bharat Bandh' call given by Samyukta Kisan Morcha did not have much impact on the movement of vehicles and people in Chikkamagaluru.

The majority of the business establishments, including hotels and milk parlours, remained open. A few shops were closed. Members of various organisations staged a protest at Hanumanthappa Circle and demanded the repeal of farm laws.

In Dakshina Kannada, Udupi and Mysuru also, the bandh call evoked a poor response.

Private and KSRTC buses, autorickshaws, and taxis operated as usual in Dakshina Kannada, Udupi. The call for bandh was restricted to a series of protests in Mangaluru and other parts of the district. Raitha Sangha general secretary Ravikirana Punacha said that along with protesting against farm laws, the protesters would raise their voice against the high-tension electricity line to Kerala from Udupi, installation of smart meter for electricity and poor compensation for the acquisition of land for Mangaluru-Karkala highway as well.

DK Private Bus Operators Association President Jayasheela Adyantaya said the association extended moral support to the farmers' protest. However, in the interest of the people, the buses are operating as usual.

Hassan, Mandya and Chamarajanagar districts too saw little impact from the bandh.

The farmers organisations extended support to the bandh and took out protest marches at their respective districts. The bandh was limited to protests, as all government offices functioned normally.

KSRTC buses were plying normally in the morning. A few protesters demanded the shopkeepers to shut business and extend support. A few members torched tyres on the junctions to disrupt movement of vehicles.

Even though Mysuru did not see much impact from the bandh, farmers under different organisations staged protests in parts of the city.

Public transport was operational across the city and police deputed men at vantage points.

In Davengere, police took more than 20 agitating farmers into custody when they tried to stage 'rasta roko' on the national highway near zilla panchayat.

Protesters expressed their ire against the Centre by dumping vegetables, including onions, on the road. Student union leaders appealed to bus drivers and conductors to not operate buses.

