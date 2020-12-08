'Bharat Bandh' receives tepid response in Mysuru

The call for ‘Bharat Bandh’, against amendments to the farm-related Acts, evoked lukewarm response in Mysuru with life remaining largely normal.

However, farmers, members of various political parties, pro-Kannada and Leftist organisations staged protests, including a semi-naked demonstration, at multiple locations, while a section of the shops remained closed on Ashoka Road, D Devaraja Urs Road and Sayyaji Rao Road. Some shops resumed business after 11.30 am, while some more shops opened by evening.

Karnataka Rajya Raitha Sangha and Hasiru Sene, Swaraj India, Dalit Sangharsha Samith and other orgainsations staged a protest from 6.30 am to 9 pm at the exit point of the KSRTC sub-urban bus stand. Thus, bus services were affected for some time.

A section of the protesters took out a march from the Gun House Circle up to the Deputy Commissioner’s office, after staging a semi-naked demonstration. A woman fell unconscious, when Congress members were staging a protest in the rural section of the city bus stand. She was shifted to the KR Hospital, by the staff of KSRTC.

The cloudy climate and a couple of drizzles encouraged a lazy day, however, people were on the streets as usual.

When a long lockdown could not keep the people indoors, will an one-day bandh hinder their movement? asked the policeman.

Writer Devanuru Mahadeva, who spoke to media persons, near the DC’s office, said that the Central government has no regard for the Constitution and it is pushing the nation towards destruction. “Agriculture is a state subject, but the Centre neither consulted the states nor debated the Amendments in the Parliament. Since the implementation of GST, the states have become dependent on the Centre and they fear the Federal government. Thus, the BJP has destroyed the entire national fabric,” he said.

“To check the farmers from entering the National Capital, the government itself has dug up the roads. Just imagine what would have happened, if the farmers had dug up the roads. The police are caning the farmers, who are feeding them. At least some humane persons in the RSS should tell the government, to mend its ways,” he said.

Mysuru district (rural) president Mangala Somasekhar said that the real farmers are not participating in the protests. “Those who are holding protests are striving for the interest of the middlemen and for the political survival of some parties. The amendments, effected by the Centre, are helpful for farmers, protecting them from middlemen. Thus, middlemen and politicians are instigating some farmers and Leftist organisations to stage protests,” she said.