Bharat Jodo Yatra will help Cong's poll prospects: Siddaramaiah

Success of Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Yatra would help the Congress party in the upcoming Assembly polls, said leader of the Opposition Siddaramaiah.
Speaking at a meeting here on Sunday, Siddaramaiah said that MLAs, former legislators and leaders should ensure participation of a large number of people for the success of Karnataka leg of Bharat Jodo Yatra.
He came down heavily on the BJP governments and alleged that Prime Minister Narendra Modi did not take any steps on the 40% commission allegation of the contractors' body.
KPCC president D K Shivakumar requested Mysureans not to miss an opportunity to walk with Gandhi.
