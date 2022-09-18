'Bharat Jodo Yatra will help Cong's poll prospects'

Bharat Jodo Yatra will help Cong's poll prospects: Siddaramaiah

KPCC president D K Shivakumar requested Mysureans not to miss an opportunity to walk with Gandhi

DHNS
DHNS, Mysuru,
  • Sep 18 2022, 22:04 ist
  • updated: Sep 18 2022, 22:50 ist

Success of Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Yatra would help the Congress party in the upcoming Assembly polls, said leader of the Opposition Siddaramaiah.  

Speaking at a meeting here on Sunday, Siddaramaiah said that MLAs, former legislators and leaders should ensure participation of a large number of people for the success of Karnataka leg of Bharat Jodo Yatra.

He came down heavily on the BJP governments and alleged that Prime Minister Narendra Modi did not take any steps on the 40% commission allegation of the contractors' body.

KPCC president D K Shivakumar requested Mysureans not to miss an opportunity to walk with Gandhi.

 

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Bharat Jodo Yatra
Rahul Gandhi
Siddaramaiah
Karnataka Politics
India News
Congress

What's Brewing

'Rare' Rameses II-era burial cave found in Israel

'Rare' Rameses II-era burial cave found in Israel

Fiona strengthens to hurricane as it nears Puerto Rico

Fiona strengthens to hurricane as it nears Puerto Rico

Ukrainians return to ruined towns after Russian retreat

Ukrainians return to ruined towns after Russian retreat

Explained: What drove the cheetah to extinction?

Explained: What drove the cheetah to extinction?

Health, climate, salinity: Battles of Sundarbans women

Health, climate, salinity: Battles of Sundarbans women

The 'affordable' electric vehicle still mostly fantasy

The 'affordable' electric vehicle still mostly fantasy

A (biased) history of flavours

A (biased) history of flavours

Coffee couture

Coffee couture

Are uniforms really uniform?

Are uniforms really uniform?

Speaking the queer language

Speaking the queer language

 