'Bhattha Muhurtha' held in traditional manner in Udupi Krishna Mutt

'Bhattha Muhurtha',the final ritual of pre-Paryaya preparations, was organised in a traditional manner on the premises of Krishna Mutt temple in Udupi on Wednesday.

Vidhyasagara Theertha Swami of Krishnapura Mutt, one of the Astha Mutts in Krishna temple, will ascend ‘Paryaya Peeta’ and take over the reins of Sri Krishna Mutt’s administration from January 18, 2022. The seer is presently on a pilgrimage visiting holy places across the country.

The Bhattha Muhurtha (paddy storage) is the fourth and final ritual (other being ‘Bale Muhurtha’, ‘Akki Muhurtha’ and ‘Kattige Muhurtha’) leading to the Paryaya celebrations.

Before the start of procession with ‘Bhatthada Mudi’ (husk sacks carrying rice), prayers were offered to presiding deity in the Krishnapur Mutt.

The rituals were carried out under the supervision of the Mutt’s priest Veda Murthy Srinivas Upadhyaya. The procession stopped briefly at Chandramouleshwara and Anantheshwara temples before proceeding to ‘Badagu Malige’ (temple’s storehouse during the Paryaya) in Sri Krishna temple.

Before entering the Krishna temple, special prayers were offered to ‘Madhwavadiraja Peetha’, Lord Mukhyaprana, Lord Subhramanya, ‘Navagraha,’ and ‘Brindavan’.

The ritual ended with ‘Shikhara’ placed on top of the stack of firewood, neatly arranged in the form of a wooden chariot. The stacking of wood was initiated during the ‘Kattige Muhurtha’.

