Bidar CAA play row: Police arrests headmistress, child's mother

The New Town Police on Thursday night arrested the headmistress of a primary school of the Shaheen Education Society and the mother of a child who staged a controversial drama during the annual day function of the school.

The arrested have been identified as Fareeda Begum, the headmistress of Shaheen Primary School, and Anuja Minsa, the mother of a girl who is studying in sixth standard. The police quizzed the duo for long hours after calling them to the police station on Thursday evening. After subjecting them to medical examination at the district hospital at 10.30 pm, they have been remanded to judicial custody.

The students of fourth, fifth and sixth standards of the school staged a drama against the Citizenship Amendment Act. However, the name of Prime Minister Narendra Modi did not figure in the script of the drama. During the interrogation, Anuja explained to the police that a few words were taught to her daughter during the practice.

The police, who got a clue that Shaheen Education Society President Abdul Khadeer has holed up in Hyderabad, has launched a manhunt to nab him. A case has been registered at New Town Police on January 26.