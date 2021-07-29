Bidar tahsildar held while taking Rs 15 lakh bribe for mutation of land entry

The Anti Corruption Bureau (ACB) sleuths on Wednesday arrested Grade-1 Tahsildar Gangadevi from her Anandnagar Colony house while accepting a bribe of Rs 15 lakh for mutation of land record entry.

Leeladhar, a hardware trader and a resident of Vidyanagar Colony, had bought 2 acres 25 gunta land bearing Survey Number 15/1A7 located at Patel Nagar. He had submitted an application seeking mutation of the said land in his name.

A case worker had asked Leeladhar to meet tahsildar with a bribe of Rs 25 lakh.

Leeladhar had lodged a complaint with ACB. The anti-graft agency laid a trap and took the tahsildar to their custody while she was accepting the bribe money from the complainant. The local court has remanded her to judicial custody.

The ACB team comprising Bidar DySP Hanumantharaya and staff, under the guidance of Kalaburagi SP Mahesh Meghannavar, conducted the operation.