Big relief to Mysuru as seven coronavirus patients recovered

In a big relief to Mysuru, seven coronavirus affected persons recovered and discharged from hospital on Sunday.

Of seven, six are Jubilant Generic related and one foreign returnee.

With this a total of nine persons recovered. The district had a total of 47, which has now reduced to 38.

Deputy commissioner Abhiram G Sankar confirmed it and also thanked the entire hospital team, all field teams (police, health and local body functionaries), quarantine monitoring team and surveillance teams for their support and cooperation in the entire operation.