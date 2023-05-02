Bike accident kills 3 on Bengaluru-Mysuru expressway

Three young men died after their motorcycle crashed into a stationary car on the newly opened Bengaluru-Mysuru expressway on Monday.

The crash has reignited the debate on banning two-wheelers and slow-moving vehicles from the main carriageway of the expressway that Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated on March 12.

It also brought into focus the menace of speeding on an expressway designed to cut travel time between Bengaluru and Mysuru to just 75 minutes. While the speed limit for vehicles on the expressway ranges from 80 to 100 kmph, vehicle users routinely drive at 100 kmph or higher.

Also Read | Toll plazas likely to go from Bengaluru-Mysuru expressway



An official at the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) said that any decision on banning two-wheelers from the main carriageway would be taken only after the Assembly elections. “The accident is unfortunate but we have to offer a solution that works for everyone,” he said.

The crash occurred near Ramanagara, about 53 km west of downtown Bengaluru, around 12.55 pm.

Abdul Rahman, Roshan and Mohammad Hussain, all from Bengaluru and aged under 20, set out on a Bajaj Pulsar to Mysuru. The motorcycle hit top speed soon after entering the expressway.

At Jayapura Gate, the rider apparently failed to notice a Toyota Fortuner parked on the side of the road.

The crash threw the men off the motorcycle and onto the road, causing grievous head injuries.

A car which drove up at the exact moment struck the motorcycle and swerved into the divider before stopping.

One of the motorcycle riders died at a government hospital nearby while another passed away at Sri Chamundeshwari Hospital in Channapatna. The third died after being taken to Nimhans in Bengaluru.

Ramanagar traffic police seized all three vehicles, an officer said.