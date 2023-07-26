Bike-car accident captured on CCTV in Karnataka, video goes viral

In a viral video, a girl can be seen flung into the air and fell 15 feet away after being hit by a car in a road accident at Raichur's Ambedkar circle near railway station. However, she survived the accident without any injuries. The mishap occurred when a bike rider rammed into the car, resulting in biker fracturing his leg.

The bike rider has hit the car while taking a U-turn at railway station road in front of Ram Mandir. The car driver also hit four students who were passing at the venue. One student is injured after falling several feet away. Two other student received minor injuries in the mishap.

The bike rider is undergoing treatment at Raichur Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS). Raichur traffic police have registered the case. The accident has prompted the city municipal council officials to streamline the traffic by cutting the saplings grown on the road divider.