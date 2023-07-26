Bike-car accident captured on CCTV, video goes viral

Bike-car accident captured on CCTV in Karnataka, video goes viral

The bike rider has hit the car while taking a U-turn at railway station road in front of Ram Mandir.

Vittal Shastri
Vittal Shastri, DHNS, Raichur,
  • Jul 26 2023, 20:25 ist
  • updated: Jul 26 2023, 20:25 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

In a viral video, a girl can be seen flung into the air and fell 15 feet away after being hit by a car in a road accident at Raichur's Ambedkar circle near railway station. However, she survived the accident without any injuries. The mishap occurred when a bike rider rammed into the car, resulting in biker fracturing his leg.

The bike rider has hit the car while taking a U-turn at railway station road in front of Ram Mandir. The car driver also hit four students who were passing at the venue. One student is injured after falling several feet away. Two other student received minor injuries in the mishap.

Also Read | Three children among four killed as truck hits car in Haryana's Jhajjar

The bike rider is undergoing treatment at Raichur Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS). Raichur traffic police have registered the case. The accident has prompted the city municipal council officials to streamline the traffic by cutting the saplings grown on the road divider.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Road accident
Accident
Karnataka

Related videos

What's Brewing

5 major football stars who have signed for Saudi clubs

5 major football stars who have signed for Saudi clubs

Venice Film Festival lineup unscathed by strikes

Venice Film Festival lineup unscathed by strikes

Kargil Vijay Diwas: Pain and pride for bravehearts' kin

Kargil Vijay Diwas: Pain and pride for bravehearts' kin

Kalki's ‘Goldfish’ to release in theatres on August 25

Kalki's ‘Goldfish’ to release in theatres on August 25

Ocean currents regulating climate could stop by 2057

Ocean currents regulating climate could stop by 2057

 