Bitcoin scam may put Congress leaders in fix: Karnataka Home Minister

Nrupathunga SK
Nrupathunga SK, DHNS,
  • Oct 29 2021, 20:41 ist
  • updated: Oct 29 2021, 20:41 ist

Home Minister Araga Jnanendra stated that the Bitcoin scam may put Congress leaders in trouble and there is no threat to the state government. 

He was reacting to a statement by former home minister Ramalinga Reddy that the scam may pose threat to the state government, here on Friday. He slammed that Leader of Opposition in Legislative Assembly Siddaramaiah is making meaningless statements on the scam without having accurate information. 

Also Read | Bitcoin scam probe will be transparent: Ashwath Narayan

He also made it clear that the government is ready to conduct a probe against children of ministers in the Bommai-led government indulged in the scam if Congress leader reveals the names.  

Congress leaders are making a futile attempt to fix the government in the scam to win the by-assembly polls to Hangal and Sindhagi constituencies. 

araga jnanendra
Karnataka
Karnataka News
Congress
Karnataka Politics

