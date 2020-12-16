‘BJP against inclusion of Muslims into OBC list’

The BJP is against the inclusion of the Muslim community in the list of backward classes (OBCs), said BJP national OBC Morcha president K Laxman.

In a press conference here, Laxman said, "Many states have been demanding the inclusion of Muslim community into OBC. But, the community has no social discrimination and caste system and thus, it is not possible to include the community into OBC."

The country has 50% OBC and the previous Congress government utilised the OBCs as vote bank. Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government is committed for the development of OBC and constituted the Rohini Commission to classify the backward castes in a scientific way.

The government has aimed to give 10% reservation to poor people of all the castes, but there are a few legal issues, he said.