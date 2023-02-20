BJP chief J P Nadda arrives in Udupi

BJP national president J P Nadda arrived in Udupi on Monday. Nadda, who landed at the Adi Udupi helipad, was accorded a warm welcome by party leaders including BJP state president Nalin Kumar Kateel, C T Ravi, Lalaji Mendon and state minister S Angara.

The BJP chief is scheduled to attend a district-level convention of the party in Udupi and will later address a public meeting at Byndoor in the district. He is also expected to visit Sri Krishna Mutt in the city.