BJP chief J P Nadda arrives in Udupi

The BJP chief is scheduled to attend a district-level convention of the party in Udupi

PTI
PTI, Mangaluru,
  • Feb 20 2023, 13:54 ist
  • updated: Feb 20 2023, 13:54 ist
J P Nadda. Credit: PTI Photo

BJP national president J P Nadda arrived in Udupi on Monday. Nadda, who landed at the Adi Udupi helipad, was accorded a warm welcome by party leaders including BJP state president Nalin Kumar Kateel, C T Ravi, Lalaji Mendon and state minister S Angara.

The BJP chief is scheduled to attend a district-level convention of the party in Udupi and will later address a public meeting at Byndoor in the district. He is also expected to visit Sri Krishna Mutt in the city.

Udupi
JP Nadda
Karnataka News

