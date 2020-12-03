‘BJP conspiring to divide Kurubas’

Opposition leader Siddaramaiah, who belongs to Kuruba community slammed BJP for trying to divide the community.

Speaking to reporters here, he said, “BJP is in power both in Centre and state. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is leading the Union government and Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa is heading the state government. It is not difficult to include Kuruba Community into ST list.” “When BJP is in power at state and Centre, what was the need for conventions and padayatras. Let the state government send recommendation for approval. Let K S Eshwarappa do it,” he said.

Siddaramaiah accused BJP of conspiring to divide Kuruba community and targeting to isolate him. RSS is behind it, he alleged. Congress party recommended including Bestha, Gangamathasta, Mogaveera caste into ST list. Now, there is a movement demanding Kurubas also be included in the list. If all these are given ST tag, the percentage of ST communities will be increased to 20% from 3%.