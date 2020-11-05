‘BJP is preparing for GP polls’

With the Gram Panchayat elections likely to be declared soon, the BJP has started preparations for the impending contest. Amidst Covid-19 crisis, the BJP leaders as well as workers have started to strengthen the party from the grassroots level.

The BJP has taken the election in Mysuru district as an issue of pride and launched a campaign on Thursday. The leaders, led by District In-charge Minister S T Somashekar and BJP district (rural) president Mangala Somashekar, held a meeting of party workers at Shambudevanahalli and Mudukanapur, under T Narasipur Assembly segment on Thursday.

Although the term of the panchayat bodies ended in June, elections are yet to be held, due to the outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic. The state government has appointed administrators for the local bodies, for day to day functioning. However, as per the rules, elections have to be held within six months of appointing administrators.

With an amendment to Section 5 of Karnataka Gram Swaraj and Panchayat Raj Act, the reservation rota is reduced to five years, from the earlier tenure of 10 years, said Somashekar.

“Gram Panchayat elections are the polls of the party workers. It is the responsibility of the leaders, to ensure the victory of the workers. It is a chance for the leaders, to pay back the workers, who strive for the victory of leaders in bigger elections," he said.

"The elections will be declared soon. A case is pending before the Karnataka High Court and the elections are likely to be declared soon after the court order is passed. The party leaders as well as workers need to be prepared for the election,” he said.

Mangala Somashekar said the BJP should win a majority of the seats in Gram Panchayat elections. "Victory of the BJP workers in GP polls will help the BJP to win the next Assembly election," she said.

Former MLA C Ramesh said, "Minister Somashekar is working to strengthen the party in the grassroots level, by visiting all taluks of Mysuru district."

BJP leader Mahadevaiah said, "The party workers should work from the grassroots level. We can win Zilla Panchayat and Taluk Panchayat polls, if we win Gram Panchayat polls,” he said.