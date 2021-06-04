BJP leader accused of violating norms for son’s wedding

BJP leader accused of violating norms for son’s wedding

Gayathri G R
Gayathri G R, Gundlupet (Chamarajanagar dist),
  • Jun 04 2021, 22:37 ist
  • updated: Jun 04 2021, 23:31 ist
The guests for the wedding at Parvathy Betta, in Gundlupet taluk, Chamarajanagar district.

State BJP ST Morcha vice president and PLD Bank president Mallesh conducted his son’s wedding violating the lockdown norms imposed by the government, at a temple in Parvathy Betta, Gundlupet taluk, on Friday.

Parvathy Betta belongs to Muzrai department and the people’s entry has been
restricted due to Covid lockdown.

Mallesh had allegedly used his influence to open the temple and conduct the marriage, violating the norms, it is alleged. Around 50 people had participated in the wedding, according to sources.

Reacting to this, Tahsildar Ravishankar said, “Mallesh had taken permission for conducting the wedding at his house. Now, we have received information that the wedding was conducted at the temple in Parvathy Betta. We will verify and take necessary action.”

