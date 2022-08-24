BJP leader Eshwarappa receives threat letter

BJP leader Eshwarappa receives threat letter

Written in Kannada, the letter by an unidentified person threatens to cut the former minister's tongue

Nrupathunga S K
Nrupathunga S K, DHNS, Shivamogga,
  • Aug 24 2022, 22:39 ist
  • updated: Aug 24 2022, 22:40 ist
BJP leader and former minister K S Eshwarappa. Credit: DH Photo

BJP leader and former minister K S Eshwarappa has reportedly received a threat letter by post.

Written in Kannada, the letter by an unidentified person threatens to cut the former minister's tongue. Eshwarappa's personal assistant is likely to submit a complaint to the Superintendent of Police along with the letter seeking action.

Reacting to it, Superintendent of police BM Laxmi Prasad said, "We only had information. We are awaiting a complaint. We are yet to receive the copy of the letter."

It may be mentioned here that Eshwarappa often used the terms Muslim goondas while expressing his ire against communal tension which erupted in the city after the killing of Bajrang Dal activist Harsha in February this year.

Reacting to the letter, Eshwarappa said, "It is stated that I termed Tipu as Muslim goonda. So, they will cut my tongue. In the past, I had received a threat call from Dubai."

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

BJP
K S Eshwarappa
Karnataka
Karnataka Politics

What's Brewing

17-yr-old pilot sets record, flies solo around world

17-yr-old pilot sets record, flies solo around world

North India most-polluted region in 2022 summers: CSE

North India most-polluted region in 2022 summers: CSE

Indian single malts on the rise

Indian single malts on the rise

Germany inaugurates world's first hydrogen train fleet

Germany inaugurates world's first hydrogen train fleet

17-mn-yr-old ape teeth could give insights on evolution

17-mn-yr-old ape teeth could give insights on evolution

How can I tell if I’m depressed or burned out?

How can I tell if I’m depressed or burned out?

Ukraine’s Independence Day is just another day of war

Ukraine’s Independence Day is just another day of war

Gentle dugongs functionally extinct in Chinese waters

Gentle dugongs functionally extinct in Chinese waters

After tooth extraction, all is well with Odum the bear

After tooth extraction, all is well with Odum the bear

 