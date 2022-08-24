BJP leader Eshwarappa receives threat letter

BJP leader and former minister K S Eshwarappa has reportedly received a threat letter by post.
Written in Kannada, the letter by an unidentified person threatens to cut the former minister's tongue. Eshwarappa's personal assistant is likely to submit a complaint to the Superintendent of Police along with the letter seeking action.
Reacting to it, Superintendent of police BM Laxmi Prasad said, "We only had information. We are awaiting a complaint. We are yet to receive the copy of the letter."
It may be mentioned here that Eshwarappa often used the terms Muslim goondas while expressing his ire against communal tension which erupted in the city after the killing of Bajrang Dal activist Harsha in February this year.
Reacting to the letter, Eshwarappa said, "It is stated that I termed Tipu as Muslim goonda. So, they will cut my tongue. In the past, I had received a threat call from Dubai."
