BJP leader garlands banner with images of V D Savarkar, Subhas Chandra Bose

The BJP has added fuel to the already existing banner controversy with a party unit led by BJP leader Yashpal Suvarna garlanding the banner carrying the images of V D Savarkar and Subhash Chandra Bose and planting saffron flags on either side of the banner at Brahmagiri circle in Udupi.

Suvarna alleged “PFI and SDPI have intensified the anti-national activities post-Independence Day celebrations in the state. “The factions are trying to disrupt peace in the society. Both are trying to establish their identity. They have already spoiled the harmony and are destroying public assets,” he alleged.

He said “it makes no sense speaking about them. The Congress is trying to portray fake nationalism.”

Suvarna said that the statue of Savarkar will be readied and installed shortly in the district which would be a befitting reply to all those who oppose him.

The police removed the saffron flags put up on either side of the banner as no permission was taken for the same.

The banner was mounted on the occasion of Independence Day celebrations on Sunday at the circle after availing permission from the CMC.