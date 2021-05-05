BJP leaders warn AHV not to speak against CM, govt

BJP leaders warn AHV not to speak against CM, govt

Ranjith K V
Ranjith K V, Mysuru,
  • May 05 2021, 22:07 ist
  • updated: May 05 2021, 22:30 ist

BJP leaders, including District In-charge Minister S T Somashekar, came down heavily against BJP MLC A H Vishwanath for criticising the state government and claiming that Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa has no presence of mind.

In a press conference here, on Wednesday, Somashekar said, "It is not right on the part of Vishwanath to criticise the CM and the state government. The CM has kept up his promise and fulfilled the demands of the 17 MLAs, who joined the BJP from the Congress and the JD(S). The CM suggested Vishwanath not to contest the by-polls from Hunsur. But, he contested and was defeated. But, the CM made him MLC."

“Being a senior leader, you should not issue such statements against the CM. The CM is working round-the-clock. If you find any faults, it should be communicated personally and not publicly," he suggested.   

MP Pratap Simha said, "Yediyurappa has been working tirelessly to contain the spread of Covid-19 and taken necessary measures during the lockdown, only due to his presence of mind. But, Vishwanath has claimed the CM has speech and hearing impairment. Vishwanath is not mentally sound.”

MLA L Nagendra said, "Vishwanath should be loyal to the party. The CM made him the MLC. Despite this, he is criticising the CM. No one should be targeted personally. This kind of attitude will not be tolerated. Be cautious before issuing statement against the party and the leaders."

