BJP minister drops plan to make film on 'Tipu killers'

Horticulture Minister Munirathna, also a film producer, has dropped his plan of producing a film on Vokkaliga chieftains Urigowda and Doddananjegowda, who are claimed to have killed Tipu Sultan. He dropped the plan to make this under his Vrishabhadri Productions after the intervention of Adichunchanagiri seer Nirmalanandanatha Swamiji.

The issue created a political slugfest in the state and this sudden development is expected to put the topic to rest for now.

Minister Munirathna said that he has withdrawn from making a film on the Vokkaliga chieftains after his meeting with Adichunchanagiri seer in Mandya on Monday. He also said that he would not be talking about the topic further so as to not hurt sentiments of a section of the people.

The BJP is trying to woo the Vokkaliga community by saying that Urigowda and Nanjegowda killed Tipu. The characters became famous after the staging of 'Tipu Nija Kanasugalu' written and directed by Rangayana director Addanda C Cariappa.

However, both JD(S) and Congress party leaders termed the two fictional and flayed BJP leaders C N Ashwath Narayan and C T Ravi for misleading people.

Munirathna had announced that he would produce a film on the Gowda duo and went on to register the name at the Karnataka Film Chamber of Commerce.

However, it drew flak from various quarters including former chief minister H D Kumaraswamy. Munirathna was invited by Nirmalanandanatha Swami to hold a discussion.

After meeting the pontiff, Munirathna confirmed that he doesn't want to make a movie that would hurt the sentiments of a section of the people and dropped the idea.

The Muhurat of the film Urigowda Nanjegowda was slated to be held on May 18 after the Assembly elections, Munirathna had informed earlier.