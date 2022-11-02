BJP MLA convicted for not depositing arms

A special court for cases involving MPs/MLAs has found BJP MLA from Ballari G Somashekara Reddy guilty of failing to deposit arms and ammunitions.

The special court Judge Preeth J convicted Reddy under section 25 (1B) (h) of the Arms Act, 1959 and while passing the order on quantum of punishment, the court released him under section 4 of the Probation of Offenders Act for a period of one year, subject to conditions.

Reddy was using a 0.32 NP bore revolver, the licence of which had expired on December 31, 2009. It was alleged that the firearm was in his possession illegally between January 1, 2010 and November 9, 2011. The prosecution case was that the revolver had to be deposited with the jurisdictional police as required under the law. The Brucepet police had registered the case and had filed the charge sheet.

It was contended that due to work pressure, owing to his position as a MLA and chairman of KMF, he could not get the licence renewed within the prescribed time. It was also contended that once Rs 360, paid as late fee, is accepted he could not be prosecuted.

The special court rejected these contentions and noted that the complaint was not relating to renewal of licence but for not depositing the revolver after expiry of licence. The court convicted Reddy on October 18, 2022 and posted the matter for quantum of sentence.

In the order passed on October 29, 2022, the court released him. “....It also goes to show that the accused is now sitting MLA of Bellary and he is also the President of KMF, and he is a person with good character, who is involved in the developmental activities and social work in his constituency. Moreover, the offence committed by the accused is not a grave offence as compared to other offences under the Arms Act,” the court said.

The court has directed Reddy to furnish personal bond for Rs 50,000 with a surety. He has been told to maintain peace, not indulge in any criminal activities and not travel abroad without prior permission from court. He is required to appear in court once in 3 months and file his affidavit of non-violation of conditions.