BJP MLA Rajkumar Patil Telkur tests positive for Covid-19

Sedam MLA Rajkumar Patil Telkur tested positive for Covid -19, said a source.

He joins the list of high-profile politicians in the state to contract the virus, which includes Mandya MP Sumalatha Ambareesh.

Swab results of personal assistant of Telkur returned positive two days ago. Hence, the MLA underwent Covid-19 test. Telkur tested positive for the virus on Thursday. He is undergoing treatment at Fortis hospital in Bengaluru.

However, his family members said he is asymptomatic and is in fine fettle.