BJP MLA Ramdas of Krishnaraja constituency suffers mild heart attack

BJP MLA of Krishnaraja constituency S A Ramdas suffered a mild heart attack and is being treated at a private hospital in Mysuru.
His condition is stable, according to the medical bulletin issued by the doctors.
It is believed that Ramdas complained of chest pain on Monday night and was immediately shifted to Apollo BGS hospital in Mysuru.
Ramdas is currently in the intensive care unit of the hospital.
