BJP MLA Renukacharya injured as bull runs amok

Chief minister’s political secretary and BJP MLA from Honnali M P Renukacharya on Friday suffered minor injuries after a bull went berserk at the bull-taming contest at Dodderi village in Nyamati taluk of Davangere district.

The incident occurred after Renukacharya inaugurated the annual bull-taming contest, organised as part of Deepavali festivities.

After the inauguration, a few villagers raising war cry lifted the MLA on their shoulders. A bull got scared of the noise and ran amok. Renukacharya and a few others, including ZP in-charge president Surendra Naik, suffered minor injuries in the incident. A while later, the MLA limped out of the venue.