BJP relies on Independents in HDMP elections

BJP which had control of Hubballi-Dharwad Mahanagar Palike for the last two terms failed to get a clear majority in the elections despite being the single largest party in the 82-member House.

After the counting of votes at the University of Agricultural Sciences here on Monday was completed, the BJP which had contested all the 82 seats managed to get 39 while the Congress which was keen to regain the control of the civic body could manage 33 seats. Janata Dal (S) could win only one seat while Independents won in six constituencies.

AIMIM sprang a surprise by winning three seats.

Both the BJP and Congress have to depend now on the Independents to get hold of the HDMP. While the BJP needs the support of three candidates to cross the halfway mark and reach the magic figure of 42 (which is 50%+1), the grand old party needs the support of nine.

The saffron party is confident of holding the reins of HDMP it has three MLAs, One MP and two MLCs who have voting power in the Mayoral election. Their votes will take BJP’s tally to 45. Congress has one MLA and one MLC.

MLA and former chief minister Jagadish Shettar admitted that the performance of the party was not up to the expected level and attributed it to the division of votes caused by rebels. Shettar told DH that the BJP will take control of the HDMP and exuded confidence that the Independents will support BJP in the interest of twin cities’ development.