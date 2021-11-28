BJP, Sangh Parivar not supporting our Hindu Rashtra fight: Pramod Muthalik

Srir Ram Sena President Pramod Muthalik charged that neither BJP nor Sangh Parivar is extending any kind of support to their fight for a Hindu Rashtra.

“On the contrary, they are creating hurdles in our efforts to establish Hindu Rashtra,” he said during a programme organised by Hubballi-Dharwad Sri Ram Sena district Unit here on Sunday.

Muthalik claimed that only ‘Lord Rama’ is with them and not any political party or Sangh Parivar. “Just because we are fighting for Hindutva, the governments have slapped 107 legal cases against me. Even our office bearers have been facing cases,” he said and added that irrespective of the number of cases filed against them Sri Ram Sena will continue to fight for protecting Hindutva.

He said the government is treating them as criminals as they are asked to visit police stations during every festival of Muslims and Christians. "The governments have been treating cow protectors and warriors of Hindutva as criminals. The police are also filing cases against our workers when they prevent Love Jihad cases," he said.

He said there is no question of compromising with issues related to Muslims and Christians. Sri Ram Sena had opposed Iftar Meet at Srikrishna Mutt, Udupi and staged a protest. "We have the support of a few Seers and pontiffs for making India a Hindu Rashtra," he said.

