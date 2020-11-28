BJP to field Hindu candidate for Belgaum Lok Sabha bypoll: Eshwarappa

Rural Development and Panchayat Raj Minister K S Eshwarappa said that the BJP will field Hindu candidate for the Belgaum Lok Sabha Constituency by-election with it being centre of Hindutva.

Eshwarappa told reporters here on Saturday that the BJP will field the winning candidate for the by-election. "It could be Shankaracharya, Rayanna or somebody's follower. It's Hindutva centre, hence Hindu candidate will be fielded. The party will decide on the candidate," he said.

The BJP will not field a Muslim candidate for Belgaum Lok Sabha bypoll, he stated.