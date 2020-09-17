'BJP to rid Dakshina Kannada of drugs, sand mafia'

BJP to rid Dakshina Kannada of drugs, sand mafia: Nalin Kumar Kateel

PTI
PTI, Mangaluru,
  • Sep 17 2020, 17:18 ist
  • updated: Sep 17 2020, 17:23 ist
Nalin Kumar Kateel. Credit: File photo

BJP Karnataka president and Dakshina Kannada MP Nalin Kumar Kateel on Thursday said the party would work to make Dakshina Kannada district free of drug menace and the sand mafia.

Addressing party workers after inaugurating a blood donation camp organised as part of the 'Seva Saptah' marking Prime Minister Narendra Modis 70th birthday, he said under the previous Congress rule, law and order had collapsed and mafias on the rise in the district.

He alleged that the district had witnessed a series of crimes, including murders, assaults and cattle thefts, under the Congress regime. Congress legislators were also backing the sand mafia, he said.

He further said since the BJP government took over in the state, no communal violence was reported in the district.

The violence over the anti-Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) was contained within no time, he said.

Kateel said the BJP government has succeeded in preventing crimes and is striving hard to check the drug menace. Attempts are also being made to free the district of plastic, he said. MLAs Vedavyas Kamath, Bharath Y Shetty and city Mayor Diwakar were among those present.

Nalin Kumar Kateel
BJP
Drugs
Sand Mafia
Karnataka
Dakshina Kannada

