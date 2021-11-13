BJP trying to secure Kalaburagi City Corporation by including MLCs' names in voters' list: Congress

Former minister Sharan Prakash Patil on Saturday alleged that the BJP is trying to secure power at Kalaburagi City Corporation by including seven MLCs who are not the voters under the Corporation limits into the voters’ list.

Speaking at a press meet here, he said the saffron party is making all efforts to get voting power to the aforesaid MLCs and Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai himself had spoken to the corporation commissioner, deputy commissioner, and assistant commissioner to include their names in the voters’ list.

The BJP is trying to include the names of MLCs Lakshman Savadi, Sayibanna Talawar, Bharati Shetty, Lehar Singh, Pratap Nayak, Muniraju and Raghunath Malkapure in the Gulbarga South Assembly constituency. This attempt is an assassination of the democracy, he alleged.

The ex-minister said the chief minister, BJP MLAs and the leaders are threatening the officers to suspend or dismiss them from the service if they did not budge to their pressure tactics. These BJP MLCs have given the rental agreement as proof of their address to get voting power.

The houses of a few BJP corporators or party workers have been given as residential addresses. The MLCs have filed an online application seeking the inclusion of their names in the voters’ list. How will they be the voters when they have not resided in the city? he asked.

Congress has filed an objection with the assistant commissioner to include these names. The returning officer of the south assembly constituency should issue notice to all MLCs to verify the documents before including their names, he explained.

The officials should not buckle under pressure from the ruling government to include their names in the list. If they did it, Congress will definitely fight it legally. We will never rest until such officers are put behind bars, he warned.

